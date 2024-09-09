Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.33 and a 200-day moving average of $479.32.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

