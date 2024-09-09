Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 609 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.4% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,926. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
