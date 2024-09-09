Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 609 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.4% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,926. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.