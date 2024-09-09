Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Clorox stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,340. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $166.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

