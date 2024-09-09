Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $75,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,287. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.