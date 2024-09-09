Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

