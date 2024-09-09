Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. 12,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

