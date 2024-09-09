Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.80

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.88 ($0.52), with a volume of 293656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,987.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.33.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

