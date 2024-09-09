Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.