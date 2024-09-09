LSV Asset Management Acquires 26,186 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.91% of DXC Technology worth $65,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $20.82 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

