LSV Asset Management Buys 69,700 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.39% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $91,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

