LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.87% of Navient worth $79,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navient by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

