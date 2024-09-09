LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,431 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.78% of Reliance worth $127,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $272.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $300.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

