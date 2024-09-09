LSV Asset Management Purchases 14,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.80% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $67,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

