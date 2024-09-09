LSV Asset Management Purchases 34,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $61,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after buying an additional 527,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.