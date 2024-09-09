LSV Asset Management Sells 3,400 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.33% of ArcBest worth $58,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.