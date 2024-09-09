Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of Macy’s worth $103,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,192,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 906,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.