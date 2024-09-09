MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $91.07 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,068,899 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

