Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MG. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

MG opened at C$53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$52.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.41.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C($0.14). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of C$14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.5019868 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

