Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.90 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $269,267.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.00 or 0.99906279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000304 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $255,435.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

