Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 1.7 %

MAMA opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAMA. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

