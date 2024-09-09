Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

