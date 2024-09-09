Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
