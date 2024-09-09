Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 target price on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
