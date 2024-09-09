Manta Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $253.74 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $253.74 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.65082609 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $17,059,120.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

