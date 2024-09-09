Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Financial Contrast

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $564.95 million 6.69 $261.17 million $2.15 6.22

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

