MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.15% of MarineMax worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MarineMax by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 342.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.