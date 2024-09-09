Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

MRNS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 266,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

