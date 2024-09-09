McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 654 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

