McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.