McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $880.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $857.45 and a 200 day moving average of $800.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.77.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

