McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

NYSE MCD opened at $289.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

