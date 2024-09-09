McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 402.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 461.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 201.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 951.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $504.17 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $412.64 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

