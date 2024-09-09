MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.37 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MELD has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MELD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01196043 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,133,608.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

