MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 5.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,814.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,659.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.