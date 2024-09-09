Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.25 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $22,576.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,396,007 coins and its circulating supply is 31,258,543 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,389,513 with 31,254,360 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40120099 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $38,590.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.