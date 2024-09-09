MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 3.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 3.80% of MGM Resorts International worth $529,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 102,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,450. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.