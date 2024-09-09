Michael Kosowan Acquires 750,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Michael Kosowan acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00.

Torq Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of TORQ stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.07. 69,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,366. The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.81. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

About Torq Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.