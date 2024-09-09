MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.44. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
