MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 3.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.55. 162,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 552,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
