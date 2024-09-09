Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 61,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 308,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. CWM LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

