Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $189.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

