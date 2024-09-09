Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 17,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.13 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

