Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

