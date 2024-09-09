Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

