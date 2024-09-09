Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 3,942 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 995,935 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth $190,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $33.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

