Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $259,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elastic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,664 shares of company stock valued at $33,607,080. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

