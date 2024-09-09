Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $302.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.51 and a 200-day moving average of $316.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

