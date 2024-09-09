Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,983 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

