MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.79.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MSCI stock opened at $559.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

