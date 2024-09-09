Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.84% of Mueller Industries worth $119,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

