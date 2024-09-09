MX TOKEN (MX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365.32 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00006474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $365.32 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 424,261,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,699,334 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

